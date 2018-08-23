Home Business

Hired more than 4,700 Americans since 2017: Infosys

The North Carolina Hub will help Infosys work more closely with clients in the region to develop cross-functional solutions to business challenges in areas like ML and AI among others, it added.

Published: 23rd August 2018 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Infosys

Infosys (Photo | File/Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's second largest IT services firm Infosys has hired over 4,700 locals in the US since last year, including nearly 500 people for its technology hub in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Last year, the company had announced that it will hire about 10,000 locals and establish multiple technology and innovation hubs across the US with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), user experience, emerging digital technologies, cloud, and big data.

These hubs have been set up in Indiana, Connecticut and Rhode Island. The latest one to open is in Raleigh, North Carolina.

"Infosys announced that it has hired more than 4,700 Americans since Spring 2017, including nearly 500 in North Carolina, as part of the company's campaign to hire 10,000 Americans and accelerate the pace of innovation for American industry," the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement.

The North Carolina Hub will help Infosys work more closely with clients in the region to develop cross-functional solutions to business challenges in areas like ML and AI among others, it added.

The Hub will also train, upskill and reskill Infosys and client employees in the technologies required to help American businesses accelerate their digital transformations, the statement said.

Infosys Foundation USA is also providing multiple grants for classroom technology and computer science training to teachers and schools.

To date, these grants have reached 3,938 students, 102 teachers and 94 schools across the state, it said.

"Supported by academic institutions in North Carolina and around the country, the Hub allows us to co-locate, co-innovate and co-create alongside our clients and build on our passion for creating the next generation of top US technology talent through world-class education and training," Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said.

Infosys, like many of its peers, has been ramping local hiring in key markets like the US, the UK and Australia to tackle increasing scrutiny around work visas by various governments.

This is also part of Infosys' three-pronged strategy of focussing on stabilising the company's business in 2018-19, build momentum the next year, followed by acceleration in 2020-21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Infosys Infosys in US Infosys Foundation USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Madras Day is celebrated on 22 August every year and marks the founding day of Chennai (Madras). The date has its significance in history as this was the day in 1639 when East India Company purchased Madraspatnam or Chennapatnam. As Chennai turns 379 lets
Madras Day: Journey from Madras to Chennai on 379th birthday
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 