Hired more than 4,700 Americans since 2017: Infosys

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's second largest IT services firm Infosys has hired over 4,700 locals in the US since last year, including nearly 500 people for its technology hub in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Last year, the company had announced that it will hire about 10,000 locals and establish multiple technology and innovation hubs across the US with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), user experience, emerging digital technologies, cloud, and big data.

These hubs have been set up in Indiana, Connecticut and Rhode Island. The latest one to open is in Raleigh, North Carolina.

"Infosys announced that it has hired more than 4,700 Americans since Spring 2017, including nearly 500 in North Carolina, as part of the company's campaign to hire 10,000 Americans and accelerate the pace of innovation for American industry," the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement.

The North Carolina Hub will help Infosys work more closely with clients in the region to develop cross-functional solutions to business challenges in areas like ML and AI among others, it added.

The Hub will also train, upskill and reskill Infosys and client employees in the technologies required to help American businesses accelerate their digital transformations, the statement said.

Infosys Foundation USA is also providing multiple grants for classroom technology and computer science training to teachers and schools.

To date, these grants have reached 3,938 students, 102 teachers and 94 schools across the state, it said.

"Supported by academic institutions in North Carolina and around the country, the Hub allows us to co-locate, co-innovate and co-create alongside our clients and build on our passion for creating the next generation of top US technology talent through world-class education and training," Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said.

Infosys, like many of its peers, has been ramping local hiring in key markets like the US, the UK and Australia to tackle increasing scrutiny around work visas by various governments.

This is also part of Infosys' three-pronged strategy of focussing on stabilising the company's business in 2018-19, build momentum the next year, followed by acceleration in 2020-21.