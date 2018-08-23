Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty close at new highs

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their winning run for the fourth straight session today on hectic buying in L&T, RIL and NTPC stocks despite escalating trade war tensions.

The 30-share Sensex scaled an all-time (intra-day) high of 38,487.63 in early trade.

However, it succumbed to profit booking to slip to 38,227.36, before finally ending at 38,336.76 points, up 51.01 points, or 0.13 per cent.

It bettered its previous record closing of 38,285.75 reached on August 21.

The gauge has gained 622.19 points in the previous three sessions.

The stock market was shut yesterday on account of Bakri Id.

The broader NSE Nifty also rose 11.85 points or 0.10 per cent to finish at 11,582.75 -- surpassing its previous record closing of 11,570.90 hit on August 21.

Construction major L&T was the biggest gainer among the Sensex components, spurting 2.30 per cent, after the company said its board has approved a proposal to buy back six crore shares amounting to Rs 9,000 crore.

Reliance Industries (RIL) today became the first Indian company to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore market capitalisation mark.

RIL shares rose 1.86 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 1,269.70.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 254.25 crore and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 197.87 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.