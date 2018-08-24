National Statistical Commission invites public comments on new GDP data

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A week after rows erupted over the GDP back series data, the National Statistical Commission (NSC) has posted the report on its website under the section that calls for public comments on draft reports.

The NSC has invited suggestions over the draft report, filed by a panel under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, by September 30, 2018.

“The NSC welcomes comments and suggestions on the reports by September 30, 2018,” the commission said.

The report, which showed that Indian economy grew at its fastest pace under the UPA rule, had created a political controversy as both the ruling party as well as Opposition sparred over the data.

The draft report said the Indian economy recorded 10.08 per cent growth in 2006-07 under the then prime minister Manmohan Singh, the highest since liberalisation of the economy in 1991.

“The GDP back series data is finally out. It proves that like for like, the economy under both UPA terms (10 year avg: 8.1%) outperformed the Modi Govt (Avg 7.3%),” the Congress had said in a tweet.

Caught red-faced, the government maintained that the GDP Back Series Report 2011 was an unofficial document that has not been accepted by it. During the UPA regime, “fiscal discipline was compromised and the banking system was advised to go in for reckless lending notwithstanding the fact that it would eventually put the banks at a risk,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said in a Facebook post.