Home Business

SBI to get its ducks in a row by September, says chairman Rajnish Kumar

The State Bank of India (SBI), one of the largest public sector banks in the country, expects to become profitable by the end of the second quarter of the current financial year, said its chairman Raj

Published: 25th August 2018 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar (Right) at a function held to distribute cheques to MUDRA beneficiaries in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Bank of India (SBI), one of the largest public sector banks in the country, expects to become profitable by the end of the second quarter of the current financial year, said its chairman Rajnish Kumar in Hyderabad on Friday.

According to him, the bank is in the final stages of resolution of several stressed assets. Kumar said that a lot of provisioning was done in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year (FY18) and the first quarter of the current one (FY19), which was the reason behind the bank posting losses. SBI would see profit hopefully from September itself, he said.

“A lot of provisioning was done in the March as well as the June quarters. We have taken the entire provision in the first quarter alone, instead of distributing it over four quarters. The intent was to take those upfront, and start returning to profits from September onwards. So, hopefully, the bank would start seeing profits from next month itself. Even the resolution of several stressed assets of the power sector is in final stages,” Kumar told reporters.

“Non-performing Assets (NPA) from NCLT 1 and 2 alone account for around Rs 62,000 crore for the SBI. We are trying to resolve some power sector loans. The overall Gross NPA as well as Net NPA will come down. Our provision coverage ratio has been increasing every quarter,” the SBI chairman explained.

“The pressure on profits was largely due to higher provisions. As our provision requirements start coming down, we will automatically see profits. Also, interest rates seem to be stabilising and income from interests will go up this year. Our CASA deposits are very strong. All this will put us on the path of profits soon. While consumer-centric retail lending such as home loans, car loans and personal loans will be our main priority, we are also ready to lend large-ticket loans, since we have put our house in order. We are looking for some good lending opportunities to corporates,” he said, adding that cement, roads, gas, automotives, renewable energy, among others are now witnessing a positive momentum.

Kumar was in Hyderabad to participate in several activities, including distribution of cheques to MUDRA beneficiaries and launch of the bank’s CSR activities. He also added that bank might increase its CSR spending if it sees profits.

Mallya in no mood to settle dues

Replying to a query, SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said that the bank has not received any communication yet from fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya regarding settling of loans. He said the bank would respond with an open mind if any such proposal comes.  The CBI had earlier this month filed a chargesheet on irregularilites related to J1,600 crore loan Mallya took from SBI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajnish Kumar SBI NPA Bank fraud bad loans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat