Cult.fit plans aggressive expansion, eyes 200 centres by end of 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fitness centre chain Cult.fit is planning aggressive expansion and aims to take the total number of centres to 200 by the end of 2019. Run by holistic integrated healthcare platform Cure.fit, Cult fitness centres claim to be offering non-conventional facilities with an adjusted blend of exercises through group workouts without any mainstream gym equipment. While it already had about 60 centres with presence in Bengaluru and Delhi, it has now launched centres in Hyderabad.

“There has been huge response for Cult.fit fitness centres and we are already clocking montly revenues of about Rs 25 crore. After Hyderabad, we will soon expand to Mumbai. We want to be present in 15 cities by the end of 2020. Besides Cult.fit fitness centres, we also have health food vertical Eat.fit, which is aimed at serving calorie-counted balanced meals for our consumers and Mind.fit, which is aimed at mental well-being."

"A person’s well-being is dependent on not just physical health, but also mental health and good food. We want to emerge as the one-stop shop for all the health needs. This will give us a unique advantage and help in our growth,” said MukeshBansal,, founder, Cure.fit.

Cure.fit has raised about $160 million funding till now, and according to its founder, has enough funds to support its aggressive expansion plans. “Besides Cult fitness centres, we will also increase our Mind.fit and Eat.fit centres. While we have 10 centres each now, we want to take it to 30-40 by the end of next year. Besides offline offerings, we are focusing on online offerings for our consumers. We have a 50 member-strong tech team, which will be designing our online products. We will launch an AI-powered health coach by the end of this year,” Bansal explained.

Cure.fit is also backed by Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who was not just instrumental in designing a workout titled HRX, but also holds equity stakes in the firm.