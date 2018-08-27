Home Business

Rupee strengthens 20 paise against US dollar 

On Friday, the rupee recovered to end higher by 20 paise at 69. 91 against the US currency on bouts of dollar selling by exporters and corporates.

Published: 27th August 2018 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

rupee-reuters-1-1

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee appreciated by 20 paise to 69.71 against the US dollar in early trade today on increased selling of the US currency by exporters amid a higher opening of the domestic equity market.

Currency traders said weakness in the dollar against major global currencies overseas after comments from the Federal Reserve Chairman in support of a gradual approach to raising rates, supported the rupee.

On Friday, the rupee recovered to end higher by 20 paise at 69. 91 against the US currency on bouts of dollar selling by exporters and corporates.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex increased by 259. 42 points, or 0. 67 per cent, to trade at a new lifetime high of 38,511. 22, while the NSE Nifty was up 76. 20 points, or 0. 66 per cent, at a new peak of 11,633. 30 in opening trade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rupee Dollar Rupee value

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6