Home Business

Rupee to average at 69 per USD this fiscal: Report

According to a Bank of Baroda research report, India's twin deficit and inflation are at a "far more comfortable position" than in 2013.

Published: 27th August 2018 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

money, 100 rupee note, india economy, indian economy, money, cash, currency

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The rupee is likely to average at 69 per US dollar this financial year, largely driven by stronger domestic macro fundamentals and foreign fund flows, says a report.

According to a Bank of Baroda research report, India's twin deficit and inflation are at a "far more comfortable position" than in 2013.

Besides the recent fall in oil prices and strong foreign portfolio investors' (FPI) inflows will also support the domestic currency.

"While near-term volatility cannot be ruled out as the rupee is highly correlated with other Asian emerging market (EM) currencies, we believe the rupee should stabilise sooner than later," Sameer Narang, chief economist at Bank of Baroda said in a research note.

He further said, "For FY19, we expect it to average at 69/USD".

The rupee has fallen 8.9 per cent this year, higher than the 4.6 per cent fall in Asian emerging market currencies amid global uncertainties and concerns over inflation.

The rupee ended below the 70-mark against the US dollar for the first time ever on August 16.

According to the report, the policy divergence between the US Fed, the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Japan (BoJ), coupled with an improving US economy, has resulted in widening interest rate differentials between the US and other currencies.

But going forward, other central banks are looking at normalising their monetary policies and this will narrow the interest rate differential and put a lid on further appreciation of the US dollar, the report said.

The recent decline in oil prices is positive for the rupee.

In addition, FPI inflows have also resumed and should put an end to the USD 24.

6 billion intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Some of the key risks to the rupee include a contagion in emerging market currencies, any geopolitical risks to oil prices and prospects of trade wars driving global growth lower, the report added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rupee 69 per USD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6