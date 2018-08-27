Home Business

SpiceJet operates India's first bio jet fuel flight

A Bombardier Q400 aircraft, partially using bio jet fuel, took off from Dehradun and landed at the airport in the national capital.

Published: 27th August 2018 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet today operated India's first test flight powered by bio jet fuel, according to the airline.

A Bombardier Q400 aircraft, partially using bio jet fuel, took off from Dehradun and landed at the airport in the national capital.

The airline said it successfully operated "India's first ever bio jet fuel flight".

The flight was powered with a blend of 75 per cent air turbine fuel (ATF) and 25 per cent bio jet fuel, it said.

In a release, the airline said the advantage of using bio jet fuel as compared to ATF is that it reduces carbon emissions and enhances fuel efficiency.

Made from Jatropha crop, the fuel has been developed by the CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), Dehradun, SpiceJet said.

Around 20 people, including officials from aviation regulator DGCA and SpiceJet, were in the test flight.

The duration of the flight was around 25 minutes, according to an airline executive.

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said bio jet fuel is low cost and helps in significantly reducing carbon emissions.

"It has the potential to reduce our dependence on traditional aviation fuel by up to 50 per cent on every flight and bring down fares," he said.

The bio jet fuel has been recognised by American Standard Testing Method (ASTM) and meets the specification standards of Pratt & Whitney and Bombardier for commercial application in aircraft.

The Q400 aircraft has 78 seats.

According to global airlines' body IATA, aviation industry contributes to two per cent of the total global greenhouse gas emissions.

IATA has also set out a target for one billion passengers to fly on aircraft using a mix of clean energy and fossil fuels by 2025, the release said.

SpiceJet has a fleet of 36 Boeing 737NG and 22 Bombardier Q400 planes.

On an average, it operates 412 flights daily.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6