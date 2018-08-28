Home Business

Asian currencies rise as US-Mexico deal eases trade worries

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's performance against six other currencies, was nearly flat on Tuesday following two sessions of losses.

Published: 28th August 2018 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

china economy

A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/Files

By Reuters

Asian currencies edged higher on Tuesday as global trade tensions eased slightly after an agreement between the United States and Mexico to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement boosted risk appetites.

Still, some analysts said the reprieve for regional currencies likely will prove temporary, as the chances the United States and China will resolve their major trade dispute soon is remote.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's performance against six other currencies, was nearly flat on Tuesday following two sessions of losses.

Japanese bank MUFG noted that Canada was not part of the NAFTA negotiations "and trade talks with China last week had little progress".

President Donald Trump "looks to be singling out the countries/economic bloc that he is willing to move forward with his 'free but fair trade' agenda such as Mexico, the EU and South Korea. But he is making things difficult for countries like China and Canada," it said in a note.

The South Korean won led the regional currencies' gains against the dollar on Tuesday, rising more than a quarter of a percent, while the Taiwan dollar added 0.15 percent.

Higher oil prices lifted the Malaysian ringgit, though concerns about foreign investment in a real estate project undermined sentiment.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Monday declared that foreigners will not be granted visas to live in the giant Forest City real estate project on the country's southern tip.

China's recent move to put a floor under its currency by reviving a "counter-cyclical factor" in its daily fixing propped up the yuan.

The central bank raised its daily guidance rate for the yuan by the most in nearly 15 months on Tuesday, though corporate demand for cheaper dollars capped the Chinese currency's gains in the spot market.

The dollar has rallied against peer currencies over the past few months on escalating trade tensions between the United States and its trade partners, and analysts said an easing in trade tensions would likely affect the greenback.

"The dollar has morphed into a haven currency in a typical risk-on/risk-off dynamic when it comes to the trade front," noted Terence Wu, FX strategist at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

In a note, Wu added that almost any positive news in terms of U.S. trade policy is negative for the dollar, with the resultant improvement in risk sentiment leading to a sell-off in the dollar.

Technical charts showed the dollar index has broken below a key support at its 50-day moving average, which is a bearish sign for the greenback.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NAFTA US Mexico Currency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love