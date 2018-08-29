Home Business

Cabinet nod for 2 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance, approves Rs 635 crore for India Post Payments Bank

The 2 per cent hike for pensioners, to compensate for the price rise, was in addition to the existing hike of 7 per cent of their Basic Pay or Pension.

Published: 29th August 2018 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

India Post. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Cabinet on Wednesday approved an additional 2 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance for Central government employees and an additional instalment of Dearness Relief to pensioners. An extra Rs 635 crore was approved for setting up India Post Payments Bank.

The 2 per cent hike for pensioners, to compensate for the price rise, was in addition to the existing hike of 7 per cent of their Basic Pay or Pension. The decision will benefit about 48.41 lakh Central government employees and 62.03 lakh pensioners. The hike will come into effect from July 1.

The Cabinet also approved an additional Rs 635 crore to set up India Post Payments Bank, slated for a nationwide launch by the Prime Minister on September 1. The additional outlay raises investment by 80 per cent to Rs 1,435 crore. “The additional Rs 635 crore in the revised estimates is on account of Rs 400 crore for technology costs and Rs 235 crore for human resource costs,” the Communications Ministry said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India Post Payments Bank Narendra Modi IPPB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals