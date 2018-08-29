Home Business

EPFO allows enrolment of new employees without Aadhar in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland

The penetration of Aadhaar is very low in Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, the EPFO said in an order.

Published: 29th August 2018 09:05 PM

Image used for representation. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Retirement fund body EPFO has allowed enrolment of new members without Aadhar in Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, on account of low penetration of the 12-digit unique identity number in these states.

In an office order, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has allowed generation or creation of unique (PF) account number without Aadhar in Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland till November 23, 2018.

"Aadhar is required for generation of UAN in respect of every employee who join an establishment registered with EPFO.

However, the penetration of Aadhar is very low in Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland. A provision has been made available in the unified portal for generation of UAN without Aadhar in any of the three states," an EPFO said in the order.

The body has over six crore subscribers across the country and manages a corpus of over Rs 10 lakh crore.

