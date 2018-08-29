EPFO allows enrolment of new employees without Aadhar in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
J-K government seeks adjournment of hearing on Article 35A in SC citing local body polls
Panel on Delhi waste management to meet daily for first two weeks: SC
AAP vs LG: Delhi government has power to post, transfer bureaucrats, Supreme Court told
Participation in BIMSTEC summit in Kathmandu symbolises India's highest priority to neighbourhood: PM Narendra Modi
Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to action with three-wicket haul, fit for Asia Cup return
Smoking rates among youth declining in countries that allow vaping: AVI