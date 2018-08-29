Home Business

Existing power pacts between Bhushan Steel, Bhushan Energy under discussion: Tata Steel 

The statement comes amid reports that Tata Steel has started the process of cancelling PPAs between Bhushan Steel and Bhushan Energy in a bid to cut costs.

Published: 29th August 2018 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image for TATA (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Steel said today that the existing power purchase pact between Bhushan Steel, the debt-laden company which it acquired, and Bhushan Energy is in under discussion.

The statement comes amid reports that Tata Steel has started the process of cancelling PPAs between Bhushan Steel and Bhushan Energy in a bid to cut costs.

"Bhushan Steel has a contract (power purchase agreement) with another company BEL (Bhushan Energy Ltd).

There are some discussions going on at this stage so nothing has happened as yet.

There is discussion regarding the contract," Tata Steel President --Steel business and Total Quality Management (TQM)-- Anand Sen told reporters here.

He was speaking on the sidelines of International Conference on Minerals and mental sector organised by ITEI.

Sen further said, "Yes, the company feels that it could be little bit more economical so they are examining the contract and discussing with the owners of BEL to have more beneficial contract on both parties."

BEL is a subsidiary of Bhushan Steel Ltd.

When asked it the company has begun the process of cancelling PPA, Sen said that "I don't know whether power purchase agreement is being cancelled or not but we have a power agreement with a company Bhushan Power that contract is under discussion.

" Bamnipal Steel Ltd (BNPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel, had earlier successfully completed the acquisition of controlling stake of 72.65 per cent in Bhushan Steel Ltd.

Tata Steel Ltd had won the bid to acquire debt-laden Bhushan Steel Ltd through the insolvency process.

The bankrupt firm was among the 12 stressed assets the RBI had referred for NCLT proceedings last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tata Steel Bhushan Energy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals