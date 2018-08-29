Home Business

Jain Irrigation Systems bags Rs 127 crore contract for irrigation development from Rwanda 

The project, which will be executed near Rusumo (Rwanda Tanzania border), is financed by the EXIM Bank of India under the government's Line Of Credit (LOC) programme, it added.

Published: 29th August 2018 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jain Irrigation Systems (JISL) today said it has received a contract worth Rs 127 crore (USD 18.7 million) from the Rwandan government for developing irrigation and watershed facilities.

The contract has been awarded by the Rwanda Agriculture Board (RAB) for irrigation and watershed development in Mahama sector under the export targeted modern irrigated agriculture projects in the country, JISL said in a regulatory filing.

The project, which will be executed near Rusumo (Rwanda Tanzania border), is financed by the EXIM Bank of India under the government's Line Of Credit (LOC) programme, it added.

This is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract and JISL aims to complete the project in next 18 months.

The total area under irrigation will be 1,220 hectare.

There is also a component of watershed development and capacity building for over 1,752 hectare, it added.

Rwanda is investing in modern agriculture project and is at the forefront of using latest technology to improve productivity.

They have taken impressive strides in value added agriculture, the company said.

Jain Irrigation makes micro-irrigation systems, PVC and HDPE pipes, plastic sheets and agro-processed products, among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jain Irrigation Systems Rwandan government Rwanda Agriculture Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals