Mahindra says Fiat Chrysler files patent complaint in US

As per the complaint, certain design features of Mahindra's off-road utility vehicle ROXOR infringed intellectual property rights of Fiat's Jeep design, Mahindra said in a statement.

Published: 29th August 2018 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen at a showroom in Mumbai. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Reuters

BENGALURU: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said on Wednesday Fiat Chrysler Automobiles U.S. LLC filed a patent violation complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission against the company.

Mahindra said the complaint was "without merit."

The company and its unit Mahindra Automotive North America have filed a public interest statement with the trade commission and have begun proceedings in a Michigan court to enforce a design agreement that it had executed with Fiat in 2009.

Mahindra is also seeking an injunction against Fiat from proceeding with the complaint, it added.

Fiat had not made a monetary claim in the complaint but has sought a permanent restrain over Mahindra Automotive from importing any parts or components into the U.S. that infringe upon its intellectual property rights, the statement from Mahindra said.

