Simplilearn, Genpact partner to help employees up-skill in digital technologies 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Professional services firm Genpact has tied up with education technology company Simplilearn to help employees up-skill in digital technologies.

As part of Genpact's strategic global learning initiative called Education@Work, all existing employees can utilise the Genpact Training & Development portal and choose to up-skill from over 150 courses.

The courses are across digital areas like Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Data & Analytics, Digital Marketing, and Cyber Security, among others.

"With the advent of disruptive technologies, AI and automation are bringing swift changes in the workforce dynamics and the Indian IT industry.

This is driving an inherent need for companies and individuals to commit to upskilling and retraining programs," Neelu Chawla, Vice President, Corporate Learning & Development Genpact said.

The courses have been co-created by industry domain leaders and are available through a blend of online self-learning, live instructor led training and masters programs.

"We are excited about working together to build a digitally competent workforce and nurture careers in in-demand fields," said Simplilearn Founder & CEO, Krishna Kumar.