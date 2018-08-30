Home Business

Household savings in form of cash soared to 7-year high in post demonetisation year 

Household financial saving, the most important source of funds for investment in the economy too declined to 6.7 per cent of GNDI in 2016-17, down from 8.1 per cent in 2015-16 (Table II.1.1).

Published: 30th August 2018 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Financial savings of the household sector in form of cash soared to 7-year high of 2.

8 per cent of gross national disposable income (GNDI) in 2017-18, the year following demonetisation, showed a RBI data.

Following cash crunch in the aftermath of the November 2016 demonetisation, household savings in form of "currency" had declined by 2 per cent during 2016-17.

Household financial saving, the most important source of funds for investment in the economy too declined to 6.7 per cent of GNDI in 2016-17, down from 8.1 per cent in 2015-16 (Table II.1.1).

However, it rose to 7.1 per cent in 2017-18.

As per the RBI data, financial saving of the household sector in form of currency was 1.2 per cent of GNDI in 2011-12, 1.1 per cent in 2012-13, 0.9 per cent in 2013-14.

It increased to 1 per cent of GNDI in 2014-15, 1.4 per cent in 2015-16 and declined by 2 per cent in the demonetisation year of 2016-17.

The savings in form of deposits had soared to 6.3 per cent of GNDI in the demonetisation year and slipped to 2.9 per cent in following year (2017-18).

As per the chart, savings in form of deposits have been declining since 2012-13 (except in 2016-17 when people deposited their scrapped Rs 500/1,000 in banks) mainly due to fall in bank interest rates.

On the other hand, data showed that, savings in form of shares and debentures increased to 0.9 per cent of GNDI in 2017-18 from 0.3 per cent in 2015-16.

This could be attributed to the boom in the stock market.

The demonetisation had sucked out about 86 per cent of the currency from circulation.

As per the RBI report, almost all of the scrapped notes were returned by people to banks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
demonetisation household sector Financial savings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits