Tata Power Solar does world's largest solar rooftop installation on cricket stadium in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Tata Power Solar wholly owned subsidiary Tata Power's has commissioned 820.8 kWp at Cricket Club of India, Mumbai CCI.

This is the world's largest rooftop installation atop a cricket stadium, the company stated in its announcement.

The project was executed by Tata Power Solar to provide solar rooftop solution for the stadium located at Mumbai and was completed in 100 days.

Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra inaugurated the stadium.

Tata Power Solar joined hands with Cricket Club of India to utilise the potential of solar energy.

The installation of the solar rooftop project will help generate over 1.12 million electricity per year which will lead to 25 per cent of savings in the power consumption cost.

At present on an average (apart from Stadium Flood lights, which runs on DG), the stadium consumes 4 lakhs kWh/month, but with solar installation, on an average basis the consumption from the grid would fall to approx.3 lakhs kWh/month.

CCI will also be able to curb the emission of over 840 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

Mr Praveer Sinha, MD & CEO, Tata Power, said, ''We are delighted to partner with Cricket Club of India on the World's largest solar powered cricket stadium in Mumbai.

We continuously seek to move ahead in our renewable and sustainability objectives.

'' With an aim to be environmentally responsible by reducing its carbon footprint, Cricket Club of India initiated a project to install 820.8kWp roof mounted solar plant at the CCI stadium, Mumbai.

Mr Ashish Khanna, President, Tata Power (Renewables), said in a statement, "After executing the world's largest rooftop in a single location and India's largest carport at Cochin International Airport, Tata Power Solar has installed The World's largest Rooftop in a Cricket Stadium at CCI Mumbai, in a record period of 100 days.

" Speaking on the occasion, Mr Premal Udani, President, CCI and Mr Rakesh Kapoor, Vice-Chairman of Infrastructure and Green Technology Committee, CCI said, "We continuously look at projects which promote renewable energy focus, and are glad to partner with Tata Power Solar to execute this landmark project for us.They have delivered on the promise of the brand TATA. We have set an example to use rooftop space in the stadiums to help protect the environment."