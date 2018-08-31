Home Business

Google, Harvard to use machine learning to predict earthquake aftershock locations 

Machine learning-based forecasts may, one day, help deploy emergency services and inform evacuation plans for areas at risk of an aftershock, she added.

Published: 31st August 2018 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Scientists from Harvard have teamed up with tech giant Google for using machine learning to predict where earthquake aftershocks may occur, a move that will help minimise impact of the natural disaster on lives and infrastructure in the coming years.

Earthquakes typically occur in sequences -- an initial "mainshock" followed by a set of "aftershocks.

"While these aftershocks are usually smaller in magnitude, they may significantly hamper recovery efforts. Although the timing and size of aftershocks have been understood and explained by established empirical laws, forecasting the locations of these events has proven more challenging, Phoebe DeVries, Post-Doctoral Fellow at Harvard, said in a Google blog post.

Machine learning-based forecasts may, one day, help deploy emergency services and inform evacuation plans for areas at risk of an aftershock, she added.

"We teamed up with machine learning experts at Google to see if we could apply deep learning to explain where aftershocks might occur. We are looking forward to seeing what machine learning can do in the future to unravel the mysteries behind earthquakes, in an effort to mitigate their harmful effects," she said.

DeVries outlined that the teams started with a database of information on more than 118 major earthquakes from around the world, including the one in Bhuj in 2001.

A "neural net" was then applied to analyse the relationships between static stress changes caused by the mainshocks and aftershock locations, and the algorithm was able to identify useful patterns.

"The end result was an improved model to forecast aftershock locations and while this system is still imprecise, it's a motivating step forward," she said.

DeVries said the process also helped identify physical quantities that may be important in earthquake generation, which opens up new possibilities for finding potential physical theories that may allow for better understanding this natural phenomenon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Google Harvard Earthquake predictor After-Shocks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing