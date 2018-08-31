Home Business

Jaiprakash Power Ventures board approves conversion of Rs 4,000 crore debt into equity 

The board has approved alteration of clause V of the memorandum of association of the company to increase the authorised share capital of the company from Rs 10,050 crore to Rs 20,050 crore.

Published: 31st August 2018 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (Screenshot)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jaiprakash Power Ventures today said its board has approved the proposal to alter its memorandum of association to increase authorised share capital of the company to Rs 20,050 crore from Rs 10,050 crore, mainly to convert debt of lender into equity.

The board has approved alteration of clause V of the memorandum of association of the company to increase the authorised share capital of the company from Rs 10,050 crore to Rs 20,050 crore, a BSE filing said.

According to the statement, the board has also approved in its meeting held today the proposal to convert part of the outstanding loans of banks/financial institutions (lenders) into cumulative compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPs) or such other instrument/security as may be mutually agreed between the lenders and the company up to an amount of Rs 4,000 crore in one or more tranches under the resolution plan.

The lenders to be issued CCPs are ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Central Bank of India, State Bank of India, United Bank of India, Canara Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, UCO Bank Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company, Life Insurance Corporation, Syndicate Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Allahabad Bank, Union Bank of India, J&K Bank Ltd, Bank of India, Dena Bank, Andhra Bank and Bank of Maharashtra.

The board has approved the proposal to issue 35.

20 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each by the company on a preferential basis to unsecured creditors of the company.

The board also approved the proposal to the amendment of the existing terms and conditions for the outstanding amount of USD 101.

42 million out of the USD 200 million 5 per cent foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) including downward resetting the conversion price of FCCBs at Rs 12 per equity share.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing