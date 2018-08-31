Ola announces think tank for mobility research

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ride-sharing provider Ola on Thursday announced a policy research and social innovation unit called "Ola Mobility Institute".

The think tank would initially focus on understanding the social and economic impact around mobility as a service, the climate footprint of mobility innovations, skill development and job creation, transportation-oriented urban planning and digitisation of mobility, the company said in a statement.

"The ongoing revolution in the sector promises to improve the lives of citizens, create significant employment and livelihood opportunities and reduce congestion and pollution in cities and 'Ola Mobility Institute' will work to ensure innovations continue to have a positive impact," said Anand Shah, Senior Vice President for Strategic Initiatives at Ola.

The "Institute" is recruiting a global advisory board of mobility experts consisting of strategic thinkers, researchers, academics, and policy specialists trained from around the world including IITs, Harvard, Oxford and more.

"Ola Mobility Institute" launched "Mission: Electric" earlier this year to convene mobility providers and leverage their fleets to make electric mobility viable at scale.

The think tank has helped create a global safety council for the ride-sharing industry called "Street Safe" council that works on developing safety policies and processes and ensuring safe ride experience for commuters and drivers, with special emphasis on women safety.

The company, with this platform, is also working with global institutions to develop a mobility access stencil across India and other markets.