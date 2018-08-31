Home Business

Ola announces think tank for mobility research

Ride-sharing provider Ola announced a policy research and social innovation unit called Ola Mobility Institute.

Published: 31st August 2018 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Ola

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ride-sharing provider Ola on Thursday announced a policy research and social innovation unit called "Ola Mobility Institute".

The think tank would initially focus on understanding the social and economic impact around mobility as a service, the climate footprint of mobility innovations, skill development and job creation, transportation-oriented urban planning and digitisation of mobility, the company said in a statement.

"The ongoing revolution in the sector promises to improve the lives of citizens, create significant employment and livelihood opportunities and reduce congestion and pollution in cities and 'Ola Mobility Institute' will work to ensure innovations continue to have a positive impact," said Anand Shah, Senior Vice President for Strategic Initiatives at Ola.

The "Institute" is recruiting a global advisory board of mobility experts consisting of strategic thinkers, researchers, academics, and policy specialists trained from around the world including IITs, Harvard, Oxford and more.

"Ola Mobility Institute" launched "Mission: Electric" earlier this year to convene mobility providers and leverage their fleets to make electric mobility viable at scale.

The think tank has helped create a global safety council for the ride-sharing industry called "Street Safe" council that works on developing safety policies and processes and ensuring safe ride experience for commuters and drivers, with special emphasis on women safety.

The company, with this platform, is also working with global institutions to develop a mobility access stencil across India and other markets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ola Ola Mobility Institute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing