Home Business

Despite 17 per cent increase in imports, finished steel exports decline by 23 per cent in October

Union Steel Minister Birender Singh asked for PSUs to utilise captives mines.

Published: 02nd December 2018 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Labourers load steel rods onto a truck at a steel factory| File Photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's finished steel exports fell by 23.4 per cent to 0.596 million tonnes (MT) in October 2018, according to Joint Plant Committee.

The country had exported 0.778 MT of finished steel during the same month a year ago, Joint Plant Committee (JPC), the only institution that collects and maintains data on the Indian steel and iron sector, said in its latest report.

"Exports stood at 0.596 MT in October 2018, down by 23.4 per cent over October 2017 and was up by 3.8 per cent over September 2018," it said. As against exports, the imports grew by 17.3 per cent to 0.706 MT in October 2018 from 0.602 MT in year-ago period.

The country's finished steel output at 11.029 MT in October was 6.1 per cent higher from 10.398 MT in same month of 2017. During October, JPC said, the consumption of finished stood at 8.315 MT 2018, up by 8.4 per cent over 7.672 MT in October 2017.

Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh had earlier said that India should cut down its dependence on special steel product imports through value addition and form JVs (joint ventures) with global leaders for technological know-how.

"PSUs, when they have advantages like captive mines, why don't they utilise it, why not to put up washeries, why not to go for value addition, special grades of steel," Singh had said, stressing upon the need to curb imports.

Despite being the world's second-largest producer of steel, India is still dependent on imports for some products and there is a need to develop technologies to produce electrical grade and auto grade steel to become self-sufficient, he had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India steel Steel import export

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp