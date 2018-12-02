Home Business

SBI to sell three non-performing loan accounts to recover Rs 2,111 crore dues

The three accounts -Sona Alloys Pvt Ltd, MCL Global Steel Pvt Ltd and Jayaswal Neco Industries - will be sold via an e-auction on December 13.

Published: 02nd December 2018

State Bank of India

NEW DELHI: The country's largest lender SBI has put up for sale three of its non-performing loan accounts to recover dues of Rs 2,110.71 crore.

An e-auction will take place on December 13 for the sale of these three accounts -- Sona Alloys Pvt Ltd, MCL Global Steel Pvt Ltd and Jayaswal Neco Industries.

"In terms of the bank's policy on sale of financial assets in line with the regulatory guidelines, we place these accounts for sale to banks/ARCs/NBFCs/ FIs etc, on the terms and conditions indicated there against," SBI said in the auction notice on its website.

SBI said the interested banks/asset reconstruction companies (ARCs)/non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) or financial institutions (FIs) can conduct due diligence of these assets with immediate effect, after submitting expression of interest and executing a non-disclosure agreement with the bank.

Once the deal is finalised, the assignment deed and other legal formalities will be completed in the shortest possible time as mutually agreed upon, SBI added. Earlier on November 22, SBI held e-auction of 11 NPA accounts that had outstanding dues of Rs 1,019 crore towards the bank.

The gross non-performing assets (NPA) of the bank rose to 9.95 per cent of the gross advances as on September 30, 2018 from 9.83 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs stood at 4.84 per cent of the net advances, up from 4.53 per cent.

The bank had posted a 69 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 576.46 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal. It had logged a net profit was Rs 1,840.43 crore in the corresponding July-September quarter of 2017-18.

