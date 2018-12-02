Home Business

TCS gains big as market value of top 10 add upto Rs 2..14 lakh crore

Market Values
By PTI

NEW DELHI: The combined market capitalisation of the 10 most valued Indian companies soared by a whopping Rs 2,14,203 crore last week, with TCS topping the list.

Over the last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex gained 1,213.28 points, or 2.34 per cent to close at 36,194.30. The country's largest IT firm TCS saw a gain of Rs 58,293.3 crore in market capitalisation (m-cap) to reach Rs 7,39,444.93 crore.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) added Rs 41,426.72 crore in market valuation and stood at Rs 7,40,470.80 crore, while that of HDFC Bank climbed Rs 30,464.83 crore to Rs 5,75,499.94 crore. Infosys' m-cap rose Rs 20,130.35 crore to Rs 2,91,167.54 crore and that of HDFC jumped Rs 18,757.89 crore to Rs 3,40,751.27 crore.

The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) moved northwards by Rs 17,089.90 crore to Rs 3,79,592.84 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank's m-cap reached Rs 2,35,032.03 crore with a gain of Rs 11,646.03 crore and ITC added Rs 7139.92 crore to Rs 3,50,514.84 crore.

Maruti Suzuki's valuation advanced by Rs 7,692.47 crore to Rs 2,31,532.28 crore and public sector lender SBI's valuation rose by 1,561.81 crore to Rs 2,53,770.65 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at the number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Maruti Suzuki.

