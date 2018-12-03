Home Business

Shares in demat form: Sebi extends deadline to April 1

Published: 03rd December 2018 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI (File photo | Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator Sebi Monday extended the deadline for transfer of shares of listed companies only in demat form to April 1.

The last date has been extended after taking into consideration representations from shareholders as the initial deadline was to end on December 5.

Shares in the demat form will help in maintaining a transparent record of shareholding at companies amid rising concerns over beneficial ownership of entities In March, Sebi's board decided that except in case of transmission or transposition of securities, requests for effecting transfer of securities will not be processed unless the securities are held in the dematerialised form with a depository.

This measure was to come into effect from December 5.

"Subsequently, the regulator has received representations from shareholders for extension of the date of compliance.

In view of the same, the deadline has been extended and the aforesaid requirement of transfer of securities only in demat form shall now come into force from April 1, 2019," it said in a statement.

