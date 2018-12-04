Home Business

Delhi developers fined for flouting environment norms

The move came after residents complained against the bad air quality.

Published: 04th December 2018 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Air pollution

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

With the air quality continuing to deteriorate in Delhi, developers are feeling the heat with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) slapping a fine on 11 realty players operating in the region, and issuing notices to another 12 for violating environmental norms on the complaint of residents.

The developers slapped with fine of `5 lakh by the NGT, include Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Pvt. Ltd., Unibera Foreste in Greater Noida, Bhasin Infotech Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. in Greater Noida, YFC Project Pvt. Ltd. in Sector 51, Dasnac in Sector 75, Jaycon Infrastructure Ltd. in Sector 62, Bayaweaver Ltd. in Sector 129, Seaview Developers in Sector 135, Gulshan Homes Pvt. Ltd. in Sector 129, Ajnara Times Square in Sector 134 and Spring Meadows Group Housing in Tech Zone 4, Greater Noida.

The move came after residents complained against the bad air quality. “The air quality has gone to worse from bad. There were citizens complaining against increasing dust in the air. The children were the worst affected. We will continue taking action because environment is our priority,” said Shailendra Mishra, city magistrate, Noida.

Residents have been complaining to the authorities about dust pollution in their areas. Apart from that, the administration has also sent notices to 12 more developers to reply within a week to avoid any punitive action.

However, developers claim that the construction ban at night and the strict environmental law is threatening to delay their projects. “Most of the fine was for not covering the construction site. Also, the authorities come any time to check and incidents of harassment have also increased in the name of inspection. There is already so much pressure on us to complete the project on time. This will lead to many project delays,” said an executive with Ajnara Developers.

TAGS
National Green Tribunal Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Pvt. Ltd Greater Noida

Comments

