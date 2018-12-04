Home Business

Find out how this seven-year-old boy earned Rs 155 crore in 2018

Seven-year-old Ryan has a Youtube channel named Ryan ToysReview with more than 17 million  subscribers.

Published: 04th December 2018 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Ryan

Seven-year-old Youtuber Ryan (Photo | Youtube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

This year's Forbes list of YouTube's Highest-Paid stars will possibly create existential crisis for several adults as a seven-year-old vlogger who reviews toys tops the list earning Rs 155 crore in the past one year.

Seven-year-old Ryan has a Youtube channel named Ryan ToysReview with more than 17 million  subscribers. A video on the channel 'HUGE EGGS Surpise Toys Challenge with Inflatable water slide' has more than 1.6 billion views. Ryan, who was in the eighth position in last year's list, earned 22 million dollars (Rs 155 crore) in the 12-month period from June 1, 2017 to June 1, 2018 taking him to the top spot.

Ryan's Youtube channel Ryan ToysReview

Youtube content creators earn from a revenue sharing program with the video streaming platform and also through advertisements, sponsors, product placements and merchandise. 

Following Ryan in the list is Jake Paul who has earned Rs 151 crore (21.5 million dollars) in the same one-year period. Last year's highest paid star Dan TDM slipped down to number four in the new list.

Here's the list of Top 10 Highest-Paid Youtubers and the revenue they made in the last one year (June 1, 2017- June 1, 2018)

1) Ryan ToysReview- $22 million
2) Jake Paul - $21.5 million
3) Dude Perfect - $20 million
4) Dan TDM  - $18.5 million
5) Jeffree Star - $18 million
6) Markiplier - $17.5 million
7) Vanoss Gaming - $17 million
8) Jacksepticeye - $16 million
9) PewDiePie - $15.15 million
10) Logan Paul - $14.5 million

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Highest Paid Youtube stars Youtube stars Popular youtubers Ryan ToysReview PewDiePie Logan Paul

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp