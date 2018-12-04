Find out how this seven-year-old boy earned Rs 155 crore in 2018

By Online Desk

This year's Forbes list of YouTube's Highest-Paid stars will possibly create existential crisis for several adults as a seven-year-old vlogger who reviews toys tops the list earning Rs 155 crore in the past one year.

Seven-year-old Ryan has a Youtube channel named Ryan ToysReview with more than 17 million subscribers. A video on the channel 'HUGE EGGS Surpise Toys Challenge with Inflatable water slide' has more than 1.6 billion views. Ryan, who was in the eighth position in last year's list, earned 22 million dollars (Rs 155 crore) in the 12-month period from June 1, 2017 to June 1, 2018 taking him to the top spot.

Ryan's Youtube channel Ryan ToysReview

Youtube content creators earn from a revenue sharing program with the video streaming platform and also through advertisements, sponsors, product placements and merchandise.

Following Ryan in the list is Jake Paul who has earned Rs 151 crore (21.5 million dollars) in the same one-year period. Last year's highest paid star Dan TDM slipped down to number four in the new list.

Here's the list of Top 10 Highest-Paid Youtubers and the revenue they made in the last one year (June 1, 2017- June 1, 2018)

1) Ryan ToysReview- $22 million

2) Jake Paul - $21.5 million

3) Dude Perfect - $20 million

4) Dan TDM - $18.5 million

5) Jeffree Star - $18 million

6) Markiplier - $17.5 million

7) Vanoss Gaming - $17 million

8) Jacksepticeye - $16 million

9) PewDiePie - $15.15 million

10) Logan Paul - $14.5 million