Home Business

Low MSME credit growth a ‘myth’: SBI

At its November meet, the RBI central board decided to ask banks for some forbearance for classifying advances to MSME. 

Published: 05th December 2018 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

SBI (Photo | File/Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  State Bank of India’s economists have termed concerns that bank credit to small businesses is threatened, calling it a “myth” and adding that the sector has seen “stupendous” loan growth since GST.
“The myth is...regarding the credit growth to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs),” SBI economists said in a note.  The note went on to say that credit growth to the sector has been “quite stupendous”, with incremental credit to MSEs under priority sector lending increased by five times to `1.23 lakh crore post the implementation of GST in July, 2017, compared to `25,700 crores during the corresponding period pre-GST.

The note went on to say that the deceleration in credit in the pre-GST period was partly due to an overall slowdown in economic activity, rising NPAs and reclassification of food and agro-processing units from MSME category to agriculture sector. The surge in loans post-GST shows a significant amount of MSMEs have been able to tap banks for credit, it noted.

At its November meet, the RBI central board decided to ask banks for some forbearance for classifying advances to MSME. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MSME SBI GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp