Home Business

RBI keeps key interest rates unchanged; retains FY19 GDP growth projection at 7.4 per cent

For the first half of 2019-20, the GDP is been projected at 7.5 per cent and for the second half of the current fiscal is projected at is projected at 2.7-3.2 per cent.

Published: 05th December 2018 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

RBI logo

A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi, India.

By PTI

MUMBAI:  The Reserve Bank of India Wednesday left the repo rate unchanged while maintaining the stance of 'calibrated tightening' of policy.

The key rate remains unchanged at 6.5 per cent. This is for the second time in a row that the central bank did not tinker with the interest rate.

"The decision of the Monetary Policy Committee is consistent with the stance of calibrated tightening of monetary policy in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 per cent within a band of +/-2 per cent, while supporting growth," RBI said.

ALSO READ: 7.1 per cent GDP growth in Q2 'disappointing' but growth rate healthy: Finance Ministry

The central bank also retained the GDP growth projection for FY19 at 7.4 per cent. For the first half of 2019-20, the GDP is been projected at 7.5 per cent.

RBI said inflation in the second half of the current fiscal is projected at is projected at 2.7-3.2 per cent.

While the decision on keeping the policy rate unchanged was unanimous, Ravindra H Dholakia voted to change the stance to neutral.

The RBI's policy decission failed to boost the benchmark indices. BSE Sensex fell 0.9 per cent at IST 3:04 pm. The weakness in Asian markets is also weighing down the investors' sentiment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI Repo rate Reserve Bank of India monetary policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp