Vijay Mallya offers to repay 100 per cent of 'public money' 

Making a reference to his liquor group United Breweries, Mallya said that "India's largest alcoholic beverage group" had contributed "thousands of crores" to the state exchequer over the years.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In an interesting development, fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Wednesday took to social media offering to pay back 100 per cent of the “public money” to his lender banks, while adding that his extradition from the UK to India will take its own legal course.In series of tweets, Mallya claimed that he has been falsely implicated as a “defaulter” following a concerted propaganda by politicians and the media.​

“Politicians and media are constantly talking loudly about me being a defaulter, who has run away with PSU banks’ money.

All this is false,” Mallya said, going on to say that he is ready to pay back 100 per cent of the public money. “The most important point is the public money and I am offering to pay 100 per cent back. I humbly request the banks and government to take it. If payback refused, WHY (sic),” he tweeted.

Mallya, who is already fighting a legal battle against his extradition to India, said that the law will take its own course in this regard. In a series of tweets, he said that he sees “quick media narrative about my extradition decision. That is separate and will take its own legal course.” 

His tweet came days ahead of the UK court’s final verdict in the case pertaining to his extradition. The UK court had, in September, fixed December 10 as the date to deliver its verdict on whether Mallya can be extradited to India or not to face trial on charges of fraud and laundering of money amounting to around `9,000 crore. Mallya, who owes money to several banks, had fled to the UK in March 2016. 

On the fall of Kingfisher Airlines, Mallya said that the company faced the “highest-ever crude prices of $140 per barrel”. “Losses mounted and that’s where the banks’ money went. I have offered to repay 100 per cent of the principal amount to them. Please take it,” he tweeted.

Vijay Mallya Kingfisher Airlines

