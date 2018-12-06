Agriculture Export Policy likely by December

Anuradha Shukla By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The recent farmers’ protests and the sudden, steep fall in some of the agricultural product prices have brought in a sense of urgency to the proposed Agriculture Export Policy. The Centre would like to make a sweet deal to the farmers ahead of the next year’s general elections.

According to sources in the Commerce Ministry, the draft policy had already been sent to the Cabinet for approval. But, after the farmers’ march in New Delhi last week, the Cabinet has sought some changes in it, they said. “The ministry has already sent the draft to the Cabinet for the final nod, but they want some changes… add a few clauses that will directly benefit farmers. That is the reason why the policy is taking time, but we expect the Cabinet to approve it soon and it should be out in December,” said a senior Commerce Ministry official.

Sources said the proposed changes include hiking incentives for farmers for cultivation of certain produces, direct cash transfer, weeding out middlemen and integrated crop insurance. With election round the corner, the government is planning to take the opportunity to address farmers’ concerns.