Home Business

Agriculture Export Policy likely by December

The recent farmers’ protests and the sudden, steep fall in some of the agricultural product prices have brought in a sense of urgency to the proposed Agriculture Export Policy.

Published: 06th December 2018 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The recent farmers’ protests and the sudden, steep fall in some of the agricultural product prices have brought in a sense of urgency to the proposed Agriculture Export Policy. The Centre would like to make a sweet deal to the farmers ahead of the next year’s general elections.

According to sources in the Commerce Ministry, the draft policy had already been sent to the Cabinet for approval. But, after the farmers’ march in New Delhi last week, the Cabinet has sought some changes in it, they said. “The ministry has already sent the draft to the Cabinet for the final nod, but they want some changes… add a few clauses that will directly benefit farmers. That is the reason why the policy is taking time, but we expect the Cabinet to approve it soon and it should be out in December,” said a senior Commerce Ministry official.

Sources said the proposed changes include hiking incentives for farmers for cultivation of certain produces, direct cash transfer, weeding out middlemen and integrated crop insurance. With election round the corner, the government is planning to take the opportunity to address farmers’ concerns.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp