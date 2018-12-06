Home Business

Indian-American Microsoft AI top executive Jospeh Sirosh joins Compass

Sirosh has a five year experience with Microsoft where he headed the Artificial Intelligence wing. He has also been associated with Amazon.

Joseph Sirosh

Joseph Sirosh (Photo| Twitter/ Compass)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Microsoft's Indian-origin Chief Technology Officer for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Joseph Sirosh has joined Compass, a New York-based real estate tech company which is making efforts to simplify the home buying and selling process with the use of cutting-edge technology.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Sirosh said he was "super excited" to join Compass as CTO.

One of the fastest growing platforms that I know, and an inspiring and diverse leadership," Sirosh added.

Before joining Compass Sirosh spent five years at Microsoft, leading its AI efforts. Sirosh also worked on the company's Cloud, data and Machine Learning projects.

Prior to Microsoft, he spent close to nine years at Amazon as a VP in multiple parts of the company, most recently the Global Inventory Platform, Geekwire.com reported.

Compass announced the appointment of Sirosh in a tweet."He will lead our engineering team as we develop new AI-powered products for our real estate ecosystem," Compass said.

In an interview to IANS earlier this year, Sirosh said that while (AI) was making its presence felt across the spectrum globally, India needs to prioritise AI-based predictive analysis to improve outcomes in three core areas -- agriculture, healthcare and education, a top Microsoft executive has emphasised.

