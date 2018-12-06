Home Business

Jet Airways to pay salaries in instalments to senior staff till April

Published: 06th December 2018 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Jet Airways

By PTI

MUMBAI: Crisis-hit Jet Airways will pay salaries to its senior staff, including pilots, in instalments till April, sources said.

The full-service carrier, which has been grappling with financial woes, would give this month 75 per cent of the October salary, of which 25 per cent is expected to be credited on Thursday, they added.

The sources said the payment schedule was discussed with pilots during their meeting with Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube. As per the latest schedule, salaries would become current from April 2019 and 100 per cent of March salary would be paid in April itself, they added.

According to the sources, 25 per cent of the October salary, as well as 75 per cent of the November salary, would be paid in January. Further, 25 per cent of the November pay along with full December salary would be given in February.

Around 25 per cent of the January salary would also be paid in February, the sources said. They also said that 75 per cent of the January pay and full salary of February would be doled out in March 2019. A response was awaited from Jet Airways spokesperson about the staggered payment schedule.

Jet Airways Jet Airways pilots

