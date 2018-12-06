Home Business

Want to remove the narrative that I have stolen money: Vijay Mallya

The liquor baron, while refuting all allegations levelled against him, offered to pay back the full amount of the principal loan he owed to multiple banks.

Published: 06th December 2018

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya refuted all allegations levelled against him. (File | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Thursday reiterated his wish to repay banks completely in a bid to end the narrative of him having "stolen" money from various lenders.

A day after Mallya requested banks to accept money from him, the 62-year-old, once again, refuted reports of any connection between his proposed settlement offer and the upcoming ruling in a UK court with regard to his request to block his extradition to India.

Respectfully to all commentators, I cannot understand how my extradition decision or the recent extradition from Dubai and my settlement offer are linked in any way. Wherever I am physically,my appeal is “Please take the money”. I want to stop the narrative that I stole money

On Wednesday, the liquor baron, while refuting all allegations levelled against him, offered to pay back the full amount of the principal loan he owed to multiple banks.

"The Airlines struggled financially partly because of high ATF prices. Kingfisher was a fab airline that faced the highest ever crude prices of $ 140/barrel. Losses mounted and that's where Banks money went. I have offered to repay 100 % of the Principal amount to them. Please take it," he had tweeted.

"For three decades running India's largest alcoholic beverage group, we contributed thousands of crores to the State exchequers. Kingfisher Airlines also contributed handsomely to the States. Sad loss of the finest Airline but still I offer to pay Banks so no loss. Please take it," read another tweet.

Last month, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court had rejected Mallya's plea seeking a stay on hearing of Enforcement Directorate's (ED) application to declare him a fugitive.

The decision from the judicature came after five parties, including a family member of Mallya, sought court dossiers with regard to the ED seeking to get Mallya declared a fugitive economic offender under the new law.

Mallya is facing money-laundering charges in the United Kingdom after India initiated extradition proceedings against him. Both ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have filed several cases for alleged loan default against him.

The liquor baron is residing in the UK from the past two years. His extradition case is reportedly in its final stage at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court, which is expected to deliver its ruling by the year-end.

