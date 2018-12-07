 Professions that involve a lot of Travel

By Sponsored Post

Travelling has become an important part of the lives of the young generation. Studies show that Millennials and Gen Z are travelling more than the previous generations, preferring experience such as living like a local abroad over mere sight-seeing and shopping. Luckily, for the young who love to travel, there are various professions that enable one to both work and travel simultaneously.

1. Digital Nomad

CAPTION: The desirable lifestyle of a Digital Nomad

Digital nomads are essentially people who work and earn their living using telecommunications technology, aka an internet connection and a laptop. Many people who wish to travel and achieve more flexibility over their work time and space are opting for the lifestyle of a digital nomad. The age of the internet has made jobs less location-dependent and has enabled people to travel all around the world. Digital nomads can work from their home, coffee shop or any remote area. Typical jobs include web development specialist and online marketing specialist. Many digital nomads are also entrepreneurs, with online companies that involve a lot of travelling to provide services to clients all around the world.

2. Professional Poker Player

In recent years, poker has transformed from being a mere hobby to a legitimate mind sport. With the game of poker being played all over the world, there are many destinations a professional poker player can travel to and explore. Travelling all over the world to take part in international tournaments is one of the highlights of having a successful poker career. Just this year, poker legend Chris Moneymaker travelled all around the USA to host his very own PSPC Tour at over 10 locations. With elite tournaments taking place in exotic destinations like Macau and The Bahamas, turning pro is top of most amateur players' lists.

3. Foreign Services Officer

CAPTION: Becoming a FSO is a gateway to the world

For people who wish to experience the local life, this is the perfect job as it allows you to discover and live in a specific destination for a period of time ranging from 2 to 4 years. The life of a foreign services officer lets you experience the diversity of cultures, giving you the opportunity to work at ground level with local people and interact with diplomats and professionals. As an IFS (Indian Foreign Services) Officer, for example, you will get the chance to work in embassies around the world (depending on your language capabilities) and travel with a diplomatic passport.

4. Travel Blogger

Being paid to travel around the world sounds more like a dream than reality, but that is exactly what travel bloggers do. While it requires a lot of hard work, once successful, professional bloggers can earn up to six figures each year along with other perks like free accommodation. Nowadays, social media plays a more influential role in determining a vacation destination among youngsters than the opinions of friends and family. Travel bloggers essentially write about their experiences of a certain destination, and often act as a guide or reviewer to their audience. Aside from blogging, vlogging has also become a major trend among travellers who are looking to earn an income.

5. ESL Teacher

CAPTION: Teaching English abroad is a rewarding career

Teaching English as a Second Language is one of the professions in high demand across the world. Although requirements vary from country to country, generally, a bachelor’s degree and a teaching certification can get the job done. This job is best suited to people who want to travel and explore Southeast Asia, as this region seem to have the highest demand for teachers and offers the best pay. In addition to countries in Asia, there is also a high demand for teachers in Europe and Central America. This job provides a great opportunity to live as a local and learn about the country’s culture. ESL teaching jobs can also be performed online and pay equally well.

These days, travelling and working are not confined to being mutually exclusive. In fact, the above-listed professions are well suited to different kinds of travel lovers. With a few specialized skills, earning while travelling can become your dream turned reality, too.