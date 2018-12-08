Home Business

Tighten cyber security, Sebi tells market infrastructure institutions

 Appropriate alert mechanisms such as a comprehensive dashboard, tracking of key security metrics and provide cyber threat scorecards should be implemented, Sebi directed.

Published: 08th December 2018 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

SEBI (File photo | Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Market regulator Sebi on Friday directed market infrastructure firms to set up cybersecurity operations centres manned by security analysts that will monitor systems round-the-clock to identify, respond to and defend against cyber attacks. According to Sebi’s circular, cyber security operation centres (C-SOC) of market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) like clearing corporations, depositories and exchanges need to prevent cyber attacks through proactive actions including continuous threat analysis.

According to the circular, Sebi has asked MIIs to “network and host scanning for vulnerabilities and breaches, countermeasure deployment coordination, deploy adequate and appropriate technology at the perimeter to prevent attacks originating from external environments and internal controls to manage insider threats”. “MIIs may implement necessary controls to achieve zero trust security model,” it added.

 Appropriate alert mechanisms such as a comprehensive dashboard, tracking of key security metrics and provide cyber threat scorecards should be implemented, Sebi directed.

In order to detect security incidents in real time, Sebi said, the centre should go for 24X7 monitoring and analysis of relevant logs of MII’s network devices, data traffic, cyber intelligence feeds sourced from reliable vendors, inputs received from other MIIs as also from external agencies such as CERT-In, among others.

Six months granted
The move comes after Sebi issued detailed guidelines on cyber security for stock brokers and depository participants. The regulator has directed bourses, clearing corporations and depositories to put in place systems for implementation within six months

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cybersecurity Sebi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp