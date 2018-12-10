E-mobility needed for sustainable transport

Most Indian cities not only experience increasing traffic congestion, but also are confronted with severe air pollution, which is a matter of concern for all people living in urban areas. In order to address the problem of air pollution, the government, in 2013, promoted the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP), 2020 for achieving national fuel security by promoting hybrid and electric vehicles. The target was to introduce 4 lakh passenger battery electric cars (BEVs) by 2020, thereby saving 120 million barrels of oil and 4 million tons of carbon dioxide.

The total investment required for the purpose is Rs 20,000-23,000 crore. The government also initiated the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles scheme, also known as FAME, under the NEMMP. This scheme will incentivize all vehicle segments—two-wheeler, three-wheeler, four-wheeler passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles and buses. About 99,000 hybrid/electric vehicles got direct support by way of demand incentives since FAME’s launch on April 1, 2015.

A number of pilot projects, charging infrastructure projects and technological development projects aggregating to nearly $24 million have already been approved. The momentum of the incentivisation has kept car manufacturers fully dynamic for going full electric, and to get rid of fossil-fuel dependent cars by 2032.

Recently, the prime minister highlighted that “India will do whatever it takes to usher in electric mobility in a big way”. The NITI Aayog requested seven ministries to frame guidelines on electric vehicles. According to the Niti Aayog, India can save up to 64 per cent of energy demand for road transportation and 37 per cent of carbon emissions in 2030, if it works towards a “shared, electric and connected mobility future”.

At present, there is a significant challenge for this segment with respect to the desired charging infrastructure coupled with vehicle charging stations, which are not on a par with the West.

In 2017, Nagpur became India’s first city to get an electric vehicle charging station and also to have an electric taxi fleet numbering about 200 vehicles. To enhance the demand for electric vehicles, the National Thermal Power Corporation plans to create 20 EV charging facilities initially. The first uch facilities were installed near its Delhi and Noida offices.

Recently, the Delhi government presented its draft policy, which aims at adoption of 25 per cent e-vehicles among new registrations by 2023. In order to improve the system, it will be imperative to clean the power grid to increase the share of renewable energy, primarily from solar and wind energy.

Though it has a plan for electrifying two-wheelers, besides autorickshaws, cabs, goods vehicles and public buses, one of the biggest challenges is to develop the charging stations and increase the electricity load on the electricity grid. It is noteworthy that the Delhi government is aiming at improving quality of life by minimising air pollution through electrifying all kinds of vehicles.

But, the government will not be able to address traffic congestion until it resorts to a strong policy on adding electric-based public buses significantly that may result in a modal split of 75 per cent in favour of transport as planned during the planning of Metro construction in 1990.

Mere purchase of electric vehicles will not ensure e-mobilty. It depends on how quickly the necessary infrastructure and station charging are put in place. A recent study during 2018, conducted by Madhur Kukreja at the School of Planning and Architecture, revealed that the probability of personalised vehicle users who will shift to electric vehicles is estimated to be 44 percent in the year 2025. The study also recommends the location of charging infrastructure at every 3-km interval.

