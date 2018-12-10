PVR signs pact with Cinionic for fitting Barco projection systems at 150 screens

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Multiplex operator PVR Cinemas Monday inked a long-term alliance with Cinionic, a JV between Barco, Appotronics and CFG, for fitting Barco projection systems at 150 screens within 12 to 18 months.

"Elevating the cinematic experience in India, 150 screens at both new and existing PVR properties will be outfitted with Barco's 2K, 4K and flagship laser projection within 12 to 18 months," PVR said in a statement. The announcement was made at the CineAsia trade show being held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from December 10 to 13, 2018.

"Our industry is facing stiffer competition, so we need to offer unique entertainment experiences that are larger than life. The Barco cinema projectors deliver the excellent performance and high brightness necessary to power these top-notch movie showings at a very attractive total cost of ownership (TCO)," PVR Cinemas CEO Gautam Dutta said.

PVR currently operates cinema circuit comprising of over 740 screens at 159 properties in 63 cities.