Home Business

RBI's institutional capabilities very strong; not dependent on any particular individual: Niti Aayog

Kumar further said although Patel has done an amazing work in the last two years as the RBI Governor, the functioning of the central bank is not dependent on any particular individual.

Published: 11th December 2018 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

RBI logo

Image of RBI logo for representational purpose only. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after Urjit Patel resigned as RBI Governor, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar Tuesday said the central bank's institutional capabilities are 'very strong' and it will do whatever is required for the markets and economy.

Kumar further said although Patel has done an amazing work in the last two years as the RBI Governor, the functioning of the central bank is not dependent on any particular individual.

ALSO READ |  Urjit Patel: Reticent but independent-minded governor who found his voice

"RBI's institutional capabilities are very strong and they will do whatever is required for the markets and economy.

"The fact is that RBI itself is such a professional institution, and such a long-standing institution that you know, the business will continue," Kumar said on the sidelines of 'Inclusive Finance India Summit' here.

Patel, who had a run-in with the government over autonomy of the central bank, resigned from his job on Monday, citing personal reasons.

The Niti Aayog vice chairman also assured that the government will do whatever is required to continue its business as usual.

"Patel has done an amazing work in the last two years...But RBI is not dependent on any one particular individual," Kumar said.

Commenting of weakening of the rupee after Patel's resignation, Kumar said: "The government also, I am sure, is seized of the matter and will take care whichever way it's possible".

The rupee Tuesday plunged by a significant 110 paise in early trade as domestic equities saw heavy sell-off amid crucial state election results and the unexpected resignation of Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel.

Addressing the delegate, Kumar said that the financial inclusion must be about employment, job creation and growth.

He also stressed on need to provide greater access to credit in the North East region.

Noting that mobile banking is the strongest method for increasing financial inclusion in the country, Kumar said, "In my view, the future is digital finance and the era of brick and mortar banking is over".

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Urjit Patel Niti Aayog Rajiv Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp