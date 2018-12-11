Tech Mahindra announces key leadership appointments

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Software major Tech Mahindra on Tuesday announced key leadership appointments in India to accelerate its digital transformation.

The leadership changes will be effective from January 1, 2019, the company said in a statement.

Jagdish Mitra, currently the Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer, will take over the responsibility of driving growth of the Enterprise Business.

Manoj Chugh, who is currently the Enterprise Business Head at Tech Mahindra, will take over as President, Corporate Affairs at Mahindra & Mahindra Group.

Sanjeev Nikore, currently leading Strategic Initiatives, will now become Head of Marketing at Tech Mahindra.

"I am confident that this team will propel Tech Mahindra's growth globally," said CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra.

Earlier this year, the $4.9 billion company which is part of $21 billion Mahindra Group, announced the appointment of Manoj Bhat as the Chief Financial Officer and Harshvendra Soin as the Chief People Officer.