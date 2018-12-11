Home Business

Vijay Mallya extradition to speed up loan recovery process: SBI

In a major boost to India's efforts to bring back Mallya, who is wanted for loan default worth around Rs 9,000 crore to a consortium of 13 banks led by SBI, a UK court Monday ordered his extradition.

Published: 11th December 2018 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya (File | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) Tuesday said extradition of fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya from the UK to India will speed up the recovery of over Rs 9,000 crore of loans.

In a major boost to India's efforts to bring back Mallya, who is wanted for loan default worth around Rs 9,000 crore to a consortium of 13 banks led by SBI, a UK court Monday ordered his extradition.

"It (higher recovery of loans) is a possibility. The message is very loud and clear. What we have to understand is that it (extradition) is a message that you just can't default and run away from the country," SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar told reporters here.

He said Mallya's extradition will have a deep impact on the overall lender and borrower relationship.

"Lending is an important business for both lenders and borrowers as we need investment in the country. But the message is that you have to do clean banking and you have to be very careful about what is the purpose of the money lent," said Kumar.

The 62-year-old former boss of now defunct Kingfisher Airlines fled to the UK in March 2016.

Mallya has been fighting a legal battle against his extradition to India, claiming that he has been falsely dubbed as a defaulter by politicians and media.

In a recent tweet, Mallya had offered to pay back the full amount of the principal loan he owed to multiple banks.

"The most important point is the public money and I am offering to pay 100 per cent back. I humbly request the banks and government to take it. If payback refused, WHY (sic)," Mallya had said in his tweet.

However, Kumar said the bank has not received any formal offer from Mallya for settlement of loans.

"SBI is the lead consortium (to loans given to Kingfisher Airlines), and, as of date, we don't have any offer on our table," he said.

Kumar further said with Mallya's extradition, the process to extradite Nirav Modi and Mehul Chowksi, wanted in the biggest-ever banking fraud of over Rs 13,000 crore at state-run Punjab National Bank, will also pick up pace.

When asked for his response on the surprise resignation of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel, Kumar said, "That is one question which I am not answering."

Patel unexpectedly resigned Monday citing 'personal reasons', amid rift between the central bank and government.

To a query on whether he sees any relaxation in RBI's February 12 circular on one-day default norms post resignation of Patel, he said, "I don't know whether there will be relaxation or no relaxation. It is very difficult to predict."

On the issue of resolution of stressed power companies, Kumar said he expects resolution in six to seven firms.

On the issue of promoter's holding in a bank, he said a wider ownership is always preferred.

"It is a good thing for Indian financial system to have a diversified ownership rather than a concentrated ownership," said Kumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Mallya SBI Kingfisher Airlines Kingfisher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp