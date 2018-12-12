Ashok Leyland inks MoU with Israel's Elbit Systems for high mobility vehicles

By PTI

CHENNAI: Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland Wednesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Israel-based ELBIT Systems engaged in the manufacture of land and artillery systems and platforms.

As per the agreement, Ashok Leyland would provide High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) for mounting the artillery guns and systems, supplied by ELBIT Systems to global OEMs (original equipment manufacturers). "The integrated systems are targeted for worldwide export markets," city-based Ashok Leyland said in a statement here.

Ashok Leyland has expertise in the design and manufacture of logistic vehicles, combat support high mobility vehicles and armoured vehicles for the defence forces. "Ashok Leyland is proud to be associated with ELBIT Systems and we are certain this partnership will expand our reach globally," company Managing Director, Vinod K Dasari said.

"This step is also in line with our strategy of increasing contribution from our defence business which will help us de-risk our overall business," he said. The collaboration with Ashok Leyland would strengthen ELBIT Systems' defence business and provide an opportunity to export the integrated systems worldwide.

"For over three decades, Ashok Leyland has been a vital part of our defence forces through our mobility solutions. With this MoU, we will be able to compete on a global stage with global OEMs," Ashok Leyland, Head-Defence, Amandeep Singh said.

"With ELBIT as our partners, we seek to leverage the capabilities of both organisations and provide world-class mobility solutions across the globe. With our expertise in design and logistics, this MoU marks yet another milestone for us and our country," he said.