Home Business

ISRO among India’s best tech companies to work with: Report

It is one of the few Indian workplaces on the list, and the only entrant from the public sector

Published: 12th December 2018 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

ISRO is one of the few Indian workplaces on the list, and the only entrant from the public sector (Photo | Official website of ISRO)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Government-run Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is among India’s best tech companies to work with. According to a report by job search portal Indeed, ISRO is one of the few Indian workplaces on the list, and the only entrant from the public sector that is preferred by technology professionals over software major TCS or even e-commerce giant Myntra. Surprisingly, TCS has been ranked last among 15 companies in the list, which makes it the worst workplace for techies in the country.

Meanwhile, multinational companies continued to dominate the list. On the basis of over 100 million ratings and reviews, Adobe tops the list of leading technology organisations to work for in India, followed by Nvidia and Microsoft in the second and third positions, respectively. Others in the top ten list include SAP, Akamai Technologies, VMware, Cisco, Intel and Citrix Systems Inc.

“The top five workplaces on the list are multinational corporations—an indication that Indian job-seekers see greater scope for career advancement and work exposure in large international firms when it comes to the technology sector,” the report said.

According to Sashi Kumar, managing director, Indeed India, companies that have focused on people management have been highly rated by job-seekers. “Apart from competitive remuneration, companies that work to make their employees feel like they work with, and not for the company, create a culture of ownership and instil a sense of loyalty in their employees,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO best tech companies Myntra Indeed India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp