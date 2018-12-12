ISRO among India’s best tech companies to work with: Report

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Government-run Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is among India’s best tech companies to work with. According to a report by job search portal Indeed, ISRO is one of the few Indian workplaces on the list, and the only entrant from the public sector that is preferred by technology professionals over software major TCS or even e-commerce giant Myntra. Surprisingly, TCS has been ranked last among 15 companies in the list, which makes it the worst workplace for techies in the country.

Meanwhile, multinational companies continued to dominate the list. On the basis of over 100 million ratings and reviews, Adobe tops the list of leading technology organisations to work for in India, followed by Nvidia and Microsoft in the second and third positions, respectively. Others in the top ten list include SAP, Akamai Technologies, VMware, Cisco, Intel and Citrix Systems Inc.

“The top five workplaces on the list are multinational corporations—an indication that Indian job-seekers see greater scope for career advancement and work exposure in large international firms when it comes to the technology sector,” the report said.

According to Sashi Kumar, managing director, Indeed India, companies that have focused on people management have been highly rated by job-seekers. “Apart from competitive remuneration, companies that work to make their employees feel like they work with, and not for the company, create a culture of ownership and instil a sense of loyalty in their employees,” he added.