Wipro takes over Australian design agency Syfte, opens US auto innovation centre

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Billionaire Azim Premji-promoted IT services major Wipro on Tuesday said the company had taken over the strategic design consulting team at Syfte, an Australian design agency, for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will help the company to expand Wipro Digital in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

As part of the takeover, Syfte’s team of designers will be absorbed within Designit, Wipro’s strategic design arm, further strengthening its design and innovation capabilities.“Design is now a part of every digital conversation that we have with our clients. Wipro has a well-established presence in Australia. With this expansion, we now bring a substantial and differentiated design and local engineering capability to the market,” said Rajan Kohli, President, Wipro Digital.

Wipro Digital and Designit serve clients from 18 digital pods around the world.

Founded by Katja Forbes, Syfte has clients in the aviation, banking, retail, government and not-for-profit sectors. Katja Forbes will be retained as the Managing Director of Designit, Australia and New Zealand, and be based out of its Sydney office.

Wipro also announced the launch of an automotive innovation centre in Detroit, Michigan. The technology hub will deepen Wipro’s relationship with Detroit’s automotive community, develop and showcase next-generation technologies and solutions for automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers, tier I suppliers, insurers, technology companies, and others.

In 2017, Wipro opened an automotive engineering centre in Detroit, which leverages local talent for the design, development, and validation of automotive cockpit electronic products. The centre will develop and showcase cutting-edge solutions that leverage artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud and crowdsourcing.