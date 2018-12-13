Home Business

No tax benefits on sale of old house if you buy new one in wife's name

While Delhi HC favourable to the tax benefits, the Mumbai bench of ITAT thinks the tax payer should not enjoy the tax benefits under such circumstances

Published: 13th December 2018 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

tax, graphic, income tax

Image for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

A taxpayer is usually eligible for IT benefits when he invests long term capital gains (LTCG) arising from sale of an old property to buy a new house. But what happens when the new property is not in his name and instead in the name of his spouse or children?

Delhi High Court of the view that is favourable to the tax payer. It says such person is eligible for IT benefits. However, the Mumbai bench of Income-Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) thinks the tax payer should not enjoy the tax benefits under such circumstances.

According to Section 54 of the IT Act, a person can get tax benefit if  there is a two-year gap between sale of the old house and buying a new one.  

In a recent verdict, the Mumbai bench of ITAT had denied tax benefits to one R Gavankar because he chose to buy the new house in his wife and daughter’s names. However, Delhi High Court, in a similar case, pronounced its ruling favouring tax benefits to a taxpayer even if the legal title of the property was not in his name.

In India, not a lot of women have properties in their own name due to cultural and economic barriers. Some men, considered the head of the family, do make it a point to buy the house in their spouses or daughters' names in an attempt at helping them get economically secure.

Those taxpayers who are within the jurisdiction of the Bombay High Court must be careful to avoid tax litigation. If the taxpayer wishes to register a new house in the name of his or her spouse and children, it would be wiser to also add his or her own name to it. In such instance, at least a proportionate deduction (say, one third of the cost of the new house if registered jointly with names of a spouse and child) would be available to the taxpayer," Puneet Gupta, director of People Advisory Services at EY-India was quoted by Times of India as saying.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ITAT IT benefits Section 54 of the IT Act flat in wife's name house loan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp