Home Business

In more troubles for cash-starved Jet Airways, SBI orders forensic audit by EY

The State Bank, which is the lead banker to the airlines' over Rs 8,000 crore loans, has mandated EY to conduct the forensic audit of its books, which has already began the process, the sources added.

Published: 14th December 2018 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Jet Airways

By PTI

MUMBAI: Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has ordered a forensic audit of Jet Airways' books, which has been grappling with financial woes for many months, for the period between April 2014 and March 2018, according to sources in the bank.

The State Bank, which is the lead banker to the airlines' over Rs 8,000 crore loans, has mandated EY to conduct the forensic audit of its books, which has already began the process, the sources added.

The airline has been struggling to keep afloat following three consecutive quarterly losses of over Rs 1,000 crore each.

The bank's action comes at a time when the Naresh Goyal-promoted airline is in talks with potential investors to raising funds to tide over the liquidity crisis.

"it was decided to conduct a forensic audit of the accounts of Jet Airways for the period April 1, 2014 to March 31, 2018," SBI sources said.

When contacted, an SBI spokesperson declined comments saying, "it's the policy of the bank not to comment on individual accounts."

Emails sent for confirmation from the airline and EY also did not elicit immediate responses.

The audit was ordered following a complaint of alleged financial irregularities in Jet Airways accounts by a whistleblower, the sources said.

"The forensic audit has been mandated to E&Y LLP and the firm has already started the process," the sources said.

In August, the government had ordered an inspection of books and papers of the airline.

The outcome of the probe, however, is awaited.

Besides, there were also reports about alleged syphoning of funds to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore by the promoter Goyal.

With three back-to-back quarterly losses and a net debt of Rs 8,052 crore as of September 2018, the airline is working on ways to raise funds and reduce costs.

The cash crunch has been so bad that it has paying salaries in tranches for months now.

Last month, chief executive officer Vinay Dube had said the airline was in active discussions with various investors to secure sustainable financing.

The Mumbai-based airline in which Ethihad Airways also owns 24 per cent, is negotiating a deal with the Gulf carrier to offload another 25 per cent holding, to mop up funds.

Last month, there were talks that the Tatas were interested in buying out the Goyals from the airline and merge it its airline Vistara.

But a board meeting of Tata Sons in mid-November had said the group was only at preliminary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SBI Jet Airways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp