India vs. Australia Cricket Match Predictions

Test match encounters between India and Australia are always intense and breathtaking. And the ongoing Test series between the two teams is the best opportunity for them to prove their mettle before the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Cricketing experts have begun making match predictions and speculations revolving around this major series starting with the first Test in Adelaide on December 6, 2018. The betting according to the cricket match prediction is soaring and elevated than before.

This series is India's final attempt to establish themselves as the top-ranked Test team after their consecutive overseas defeats against South Africa and England in 2018. The Indian side would be highly proficient in confirming their repute as the best Test team of the world. This is India's best chance to create history. The Australian team is dwindling because of the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner. Yet, Australia is a massive force because it is always tough to defeat them on the Australian soil. Moreover, in their concluding series against Pakistan, they have displayed signs of recovery by averting a defeat in Dubai.

Indian Skipper Virat Kohli would play the Adelaide Test with a blend of concerns and assurances. This Indian squad has its most promising pace bowling attack in decades. They are capable of picking 20 wickets in a Test. India’s only worry is their performance in a series opener. Prithvi Shaw was remarkable in his debut Test series. However, K.L. Rahul’s poor form can be a worry for India. Nonetheless, Kohli has always been brilliant in Australia. Recently, Rishab Pant and Ajinkya Rahane have done well in the middle order. India has a strong bowling side with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, and Umesh Yadav. Last but not least, Kuldeep Yadav can be troubling for the Australians.

For the Australians, it is rare to begin a series after 4 defeats in their last 5 Tests. Skipper Tim Paine is piloting the team through a tough period. Australians are aware of India’s exposure against their pace attack, which they would definitely use in Adelaide to take a lead. Usman Khawaja’s presence in the team can prove a bonus for the Australians. Khawaja and Aaron Finch are impressive openers and would definitely give their team an edge over the rival team. However, Australians are struggling in the middle order with the poor forms of Travis Head, Shaun Marsh, and Marcus Harris. Nevertheless, the pace of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Peter Siddle can hamper the Indian batsmen. Another plus for the Australian team is Nathan Lyon, who has a decent record against India, and his presence in the team would make the Australians composed.

The most anticipated Test series is about to get under way as Australians will play against India at Adelaide Oval. The Indian squad has come out with more positives after the drawn T20 series. Cricketing experts are considering the current Indian side as the favorite. This speculation is in contrast to the trend of the past, where Australians used to be the favorite in Australian conditions.