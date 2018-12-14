Home Business

Motorcycle sales grow faster than scooters as demand recovers

The growth has seen motorcycle’s share in the domestic two-wheeler market increase by around 2 per cent to 64 per cent over the last one year.

Published: 14th December 2018 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

After years of trailing behind scooter sales in terms of growth, motorcycles have finally gathered enough pace to leave them behind in the dust. In the April to November period of this year, motorcycle sales grew at 13.36 per cent to 9.7 million units, whereas scooter sales grew at 5.7 per cent to 4.9 million units. 

The growth has seen motorcycle’s share in the domestic two-wheeler market increase by around 2 per cent to 64 per cent over the last one year. On the contrary, scooters’ share in the two-wheeler market, which had gone up from 24.3 per cent in FY14 to 33.2 per cent in FY18, has come down to 32.3 per cent as of the end of October this year. 

Experts say motorcycles will continue to hold the pace this financial year. “In the automotive market, rural belts have performed better than urban centers. Bikes, being more popular in rural belts because of their build-up and fuel efficiency, will continue their strong run in the coming months,” said an industry official.

On the slow growth seen in the scooter segment, the official added, “Scooter demand, which mainly comes from the urban market, has reached a saturation point.”

The change in the demand has also impacted market shares of two-wheelers makers. “Expect Hero’s and Bajaj’s market share to go up by the end of current fiscal significantly, whereas Honda will see a slight reduction,” an analyst said. Honda Motorcycle India (HMIL) sells the country’s most popular scooter Activa and has recorded a drop of 9 per cent in domestic sales last month, while Hero MotoCorp, which sells country’s most popular bike Splendor, saw sales go up by 9 per cent. Bajaj Auto also witnessed a whopping 30 per cent jump in sales last month. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
motorcycles

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp