Sensex, Nifty opens in green; banking stocks down

By IANS

MUMBAI: The Sensex and Nifty on Friday opened with slight gains. However, minutes into the trading key indices slipped in the red tracking its global peers.

The financial stocks witnessed selling pressure while telecom, IT and realty counters gained.

On the domestic front, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) board meeting and the release of key macro-economic data was due on Friday.

The BSE Sensex that opened at 35,960.19 from its previous close at 35,929.64 on Thursday, traded at 35,919.73 at 9.36 a.m. -- lower by 9.91 points or 0.03 per cent.

The Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which opened at 10,784.50 after closing at 10,791.55 on Thursday, traded at 10,777.80 during the morning trade session, down 13.75 points and 0.13 per cent.