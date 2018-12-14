Tata Motors, Nissan, Ford India and other cars to get pricier next year

By Express News Service

Home-grown carmaker Tata Motors on Thursday said it will hike prices of its passenger vehicles across models by up to 40,000 from January 1, 2019, to offset the impact of rising input costs and high fuel prices. “The changing market conditions, rising input costs and various external economic factors have compelled us to consider this price increase,” Tata Motors President of Passenger Vehicles Business Unit Mayank Pareek said in a statement.

Nissan India and Ford India too on Thursday announced price hikes. The former of up to 4 per cent across its models, and the latter of up to 2.5 per cent. “The revised prices will be applicable across all available models for Nissan and Datsun, effective January 1, 2019,” Nissan said. Earlier this week, Renault India and Skoda India had announced a price hike starting January 1, 2019. Renault said that the price hike will range from 4,000 to 19,875, depending on the model.

Skoda India will increase prices by up to 2 per cent for both domestic and import markets. One can expect the Skoda Octavia to be priced higher by 50,000 and the prices of the Kodiaq could go up by 80,000 from next year. Toyota India, Maruti Suzuki, and Mahindra & Mahindra have already said they will be increasing prices.

Price hikes

Tata Motors: up to 40,000

Nissan India: up to 4 per cent

Ford India: up to 2.5 per cent

Renault: 4,000-19,875