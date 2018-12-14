Home Business

Tata Motors, Nissan, Ford India and other cars to get pricier next year

Published: 14th December 2018 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

Home-grown carmaker Tata Motors on Thursday said it will hike prices of its passenger vehicles across models by up to 40,000 from January 1, 2019, to offset the impact of rising input costs and high fuel prices. “The changing market conditions, rising input costs and various external economic factors have compelled us to consider this price increase,” Tata Motors President of Passenger Vehicles Business Unit Mayank Pareek said in a statement.

Nissan India and Ford India too on Thursday announced price hikes. The former of up to 4 per cent across its models, and the latter of up to 2.5 per cent. “The revised prices will be applicable across all available models for Nissan and Datsun, effective January 1, 2019,” Nissan said. Earlier this week, Renault India and Skoda India had announced a price hike starting January 1, 2019. Renault said that the price hike will range from 4,000 to 19,875, depending on the model.

Skoda India will increase prices by up to 2 per cent for both domestic and import markets. One can expect the Skoda Octavia to be priced higher by 50,000 and the prices of the Kodiaq could go up by 80,000 from next year. Toyota India, Maruti Suzuki, and Mahindra & Mahindra have already said they will be increasing prices. 

Price hikes 
Tata Motors: up to 40,000
Nissan India: up to 4 per cent
Ford India: up to 2.5 per cent
Renault: 4,000-19,875

TAGS
Tata Motors Nissan India Renault India Skoda India

