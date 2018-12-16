Shankar to helm Star, Disney joint regional ops

By Express News Service

Steadily moving towards the announced acquisition of media giant 21st Century Fox, The Walt Disney company this week announced far-reaching changes to its international operations and management that will take effect once the merger is complete.

According to the new revamped management structure, president of 21st Century Fox Asia and chairman and CEO of Star India Uday Shankar will take over the reigns of both Star and Disney India and Walt Disney’s operations in the region.

Shankar will become chairman, Star and Disney India, and president, The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific.“Once the acquisition is complete, all three regions will be led by exceptional, highly experienced executives who will combine the ‘best of the best’ talent from both organizations.

This new structure and the outstanding leadership team we’ve put in place are clear demonstrations of our strong commitment to integrating operations and thoughtfully executing our strategic priorities around the globe,” said Kevin Mayer, chairman, direct-to-consumer and international segment, The Walt Disney Company, in a statement.

Shankar has helmed Star India since October 2007. The company currently runs a host of general entertainment channels, movie joint venture Fox Star Studios, regional television through the Asianet network, and sports channels under Star Sports.